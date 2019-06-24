[PHOTOS]: Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima And Her Daughter, Zino Look Stunning In Matching Outfits

by Amaka

Actress and mother, Ibinabo Fiberesima and her only daughter, Ewomazino Amata whom she had with actor, Fred Amata looked stunning in the new photos she shared.

Actress Ibinabo

The two wore matching red gowns as they served fans and followers some major mother and daughter goals.

The actress was recently granted a N2m bail by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal as she was sentenced to five years imprisonment for manslaughter.

See the beautiful photos below:

 

Ibinabo

 

 
