[PHOTOS]: South African TV Personality, Boity Thulo Acquires A Brand New Range Rover Lumma

South African TV Personality, Boity Thulo Acquires A Brand New Range Rover Lumma

by Amaka

South African TV personality and rapper, Boity Thulo, is currently making money moves as she just acquired a brand new Lumma Range Rover Sport SUV.

The beautiful fashionista was once romantically linked to rapper, Cassper Nyovest. The pair got engaged, however, they broke off their engagement and ended their relationship in December 2015. They also seem to have moved on.

Boity wasted no time in flaunting her new whip on Instagram.

She wrote,

“my incredible baby is finally here! Welcome home”.

