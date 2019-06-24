[Video]: ‘Without Drake, Wizkid is unknown in America’ – Road Podcast

by Temitope Alabi

A couple of American music heads have again caused a stir online following their discussing on the growth of Afrobeats in America.

During their discussion, they mentioned Wizkid and some other revered African music acts.

The men who are members of the Road Podcast, said Wizkid would have remained unknown if he had not worked with Canadian rapper Drake.

The podcast crew claimed all of Wizkid’s success in America came due to the exposure given to him by OVO honcho Drake with whom he recorded the song ‘One Dance.’

One of the podcaster said ‘Wizkid is trying to be the Sean Paul of Afrobeat but he is not even close’.

Watch and listen to the clip below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzDR1fCh67f/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Tags from the story
drake, wizkid

Mike Ezuruonye, you are a fraud and a wicked person – Woman accuses the star actor

