”We Better Deliver On Our Promises To Prevent People From Stoning Us” – Kwara State Governor

Newly Inaugurated governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, has re-iterated on his commitment to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state.

According to the new governor who made this known during a meeting with top officials of the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARTMA), in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday, 9th June, he said this becomes necessary to prevent the people of the state from stoning his entourage just as they did against the previous administration.

His words:

“I have resolved to work for the people, especially in road construction and other social infrastructure,” he said.

“The state works ministry will compile the list of roads that are in bad shape so that the government can work out funding options for their rehabilitation.

“The state of our roads (in Kwara) is disappointing. This is particularly true of Kwara north. There is no road, for instance, to Gwanara especially now that it is raining and yet the contractor handling it is collecting money.

“That was why the previous administration was stoned (in Gwanara), we don’t want to be stoned.

“Kwara people have woken up and if I don’t fix the roads, they will protest, so we will sit down with the contractors, we are not sacking them, we want to be proactive so they can do their jobs.”