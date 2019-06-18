We will soon start an airline that will employ 3000 Africans – Apostle Suleiman

by Verity

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has said that they are starting their own airline soon.

According to the Edo state cleric, the airline will employ thousands of Africans, with 50 percent of them being Nigerians — And it will be their own way of contributing towards nation build.

He said: Starting our airline very soon..hoping to employ 3000 Africans. 50percent Nigerians..part of our contribution to Nation building. God helping us, Apostle Suleiman tweeted on Tuesday via his Twitter handle.
