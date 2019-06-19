We won’t hesitate to deal with troublemakers – Edo govt warns

by Verity

We won't hesitate to deal with troublemakers - Edo govt warns

The Government of Edo state on Wednesday revealed that it will not tolerate an act of violence that could threaten the peace in the state.

The government in a statement said that it would not hesitate to deal with anyone or group who tries to cause trouble.

The warning was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, a copy of which was made available to Newsmen on Wednesday in Benin.

“The warning is coming in the wake of the emergence of a new leadership of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly, and to ensure that unscrupulous elements do not take matters into their hands to foment trouble in the state.

“The state government will deploy all apparatus of the state to ensure that peace is maintained in the state; well-meaning, law-abiding citizens are assured a free space to go about their businesses without any hindrance.

“The Edo State Government is, by this notice, sending a strong warning to individuals and groups with the intention to cause violence in the state, to do away with any such thought.

“Any attempt to re-enact the era of violence will be met with the requisite response from the relevant apparatus of the state,” it said.

“Edo State, under Gov. Godwin Obaseki, is stable, as our shield stands guard and our sword stands ready, ”it added.
Tags from the story
EDO STATE, Governor Obaseki

You may also like

Nigerian Foods Versus Exercise

Was APC Right To Air Their Caucus Meeting On Live TV??? See What Nigerians Are Saying

Failed U.S Bomber, Abdulmutallab, Appears In Edo Voters’ Register

Baboon escapes Wildlife Park in Jos, injures security man

Rivers Re-run: Amaechi Came Noisily But Left Quietly And Shamefully – Wike

See Nigerians reactions as CCT clears Saraki of false asset declaration charges

Rivers APC Insists Wike Gave Material, Financial Support To Ize-Iyamu

ACF advises Yoruba leaders to restrain from insightful comments

IGP

Kaduna,Zamfara killings: IGP embarks on On-the-spot assessment of affected areas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *