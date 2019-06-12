What Fani-Kayode and Omokri have to say about the absence of former Nigerian heads at the Democracy Day event

by Verity

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri have reacted to the conspicuous absence of all former head of states and president at the Democracy Day in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had declared June 12, the new date for Democracy Day celebration in the county, in honour of MKO Abiola, who presumably won the 1993 election.

The very first ever celebration held in Abuja today but former Nigerian leaders were not present at the event.

Reacting Fani Kayode wrote: ALL former Presidents and Heads of State are absent at the democracy Day event. This speaks volumes.

Omokri on his part wrote: Not a single ex Nigerian President or Head of State turned up for Buhari’s June 12 celebration and rightly so. Would Abiola have inaugurated a government that is so one-sided where the head of every arm of government and intelligence/law enforcement agency is a NORTHERN MUSLIM?
