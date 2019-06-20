”Why Any Man That Beats A Woman Should Live In The Zoo” – Apostle Suleman

by Eyitemi

''Why Any Man That Beats A Woman Should Live In The Zoo'' - Apostle Suleman

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry Outreach, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has come out to say any man that beats up a woman should live in the zoo because clearly such is less than an animal.

According to Johnson Suleman who made this known via his Twitter handle today, June 4th, he cited since animals don’t beat their partners yet some men beat up and assault females then such men are less than animals and should live in the zoo.

What he wrote:

Have you noticed that animals don’t fight their partners?. Yet some man beats up and assaults females..any man that beats up a woman is less than an animal and should live in the zoo…

See his tweet below:
Tags from the story
Johnson Suleman, man, Omega Fire Ministry, zoo

You may also like

Shi’ites/Army Clash: Northern Youth Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Politicize Probe

I Know My Sheep and My Sheep Know Me: Pastor Bags 9 Months in Jail for Stealing a Sheep

Wedding Bells Ringing? Comfort Foods For Bride-To-Be!!!

Amosun Inaugurates Transition Committee, Insists On Low Key Event

7 Reasons Why A Good ‘Mama Put’ Is The Best Thing Since Slice Bread

Man Stoned To Death By Church Worshipers In Ebonyi

10 Ways to Breakproof Your Bones

Researchers Discover Treated Cow Milk Is Key To HIV Vaccine

Researchers Discover Treated Cow Milk Is Key To HIV Vaccine

Breaking!!! Emiliano Sala’s father has died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *