''Why Any Man That Beats A Woman Should Live In The Zoo'' - Apostle Suleman

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry Outreach, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has come out to say any man that beats up a woman should live in the zoo because clearly such is less than an animal.

According to Johnson Suleman who made this known via his Twitter handle today, June 4th, he cited since animals don't beat their partners yet some men beat up and assault females then such men are less than animals and should live in the zoo.

Have you noticed that animals don’t fight their partners?. Yet some man beats up and assaults females..any man that beats up a woman is less than an animal and should live in the zoo…

Have you noticed that animals don't fight their partners?. Yet some man beats up and assaults females..any man that beats up a woman is less than an animal amd should live in the zoo… — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) June 20, 2019