Why It Is A Shame On Obasanjo That Buhari Honours Abiola – Fayose

by Eyitemi

Why It Is A Shame On Obasanjo That Buhari Honours Abiola - Fayose

Peter Ayodele Fayose, a former governor Ekiti state, has said it is a disgrace on former governor Obasanjo that it was Buhari that finally honored the presumed winner of June 12, 1993, election, MKO Abiola when he could have done it.

Fayose who spoke via his Twitter handle, then went on to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the move.

In his own word:

Honoring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame.
It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honor his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.

See what he tweeted below:
Tags from the story
abiola, buhari, Fayose, obasanjo

You may also like

Maritime shipping fund hits N22b mark

Maritime shipping fund hits N22b mark

Police arrest perm sec, others over alleged burglary

Ali Baba likens DJ Cuppy’s new look to that of the ‘Benin Ivory Mask’

Alexx Ekubo reacts to Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

My Husband Dated Me Only For 2 Weeks Before Proposing – Omoni Oboli Reveals

Yoruba Translators Please!!! Dino Melaye acts in another movie (Video)

Nigeria, Cuba To Partner On Research And Innovation

Prince Okojie Shares Loved Up Photo With His Wife Makeup Free Mercy Johnson

Sudan’s Bashir Flies Out Of South Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *