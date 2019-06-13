Why It Is A Shame On Obasanjo That Buhari Honours Abiola – Fayose

Peter Ayodele Fayose, a former governor Ekiti state, has said it is a disgrace on former governor Obasanjo that it was Buhari that finally honored the presumed winner of June 12, 1993, election, MKO Abiola when he could have done it.

Fayose who spoke via his Twitter handle, then went on to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the move.

In his own word:

Honoring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame.

It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honor his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.

