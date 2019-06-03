Woman who called Michelle Obama ‘an ape’ sentenced to jail

A West Virginia woman, who in 2016 penned a demeaning Facebook post about Michelle Obama and ended up losing her job, has now been sentenced to prison on Thursday.

The said woman was jailed for embezzling more than $18,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster benefits.

Pamela Taylor, 57, who was the director of the Clay County Development Corporation, was on Thursday sentenced to 10 months in federal prison and two months of home confinement, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

NBC News reports that she was also fined $10,000,

During the court hearing, Taylor pleaded guilty to falsely registering for more than $18,000 in FEMA disaster benefits which came after flooding in Clay County, West Virginia, in June 2016. The floods killed 23 people.

She has claimed that her primary residence had been damaged in the flood had to stay in a rental property, the prosecutor’s office said when in fact she did not live in any rented apartment as her home was not damaged. She has now repaid $18,149.04 in restitution.

Taylor after the election of Trump as president had taken to Facebook to write;

: “It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I’m tired of seeing an Ape in heels.”