‘You are sick in the main brain’ – Annie Idibia drags troll who came for her husband

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress and wife of iconic singer Tuface Idibia, Annie Idibia, put a troll in his place after the latter tried to insult her man.

Annie had taken to her IG page to wish Tuface a Happy Father’s Day with a message which read thus;

A Very BIG Mighty Father’s Day Shout Out To The Best Dad On This Planet… Thanks For All The HARD Sacrifices, Hard Work ,Triple Multiple Shifts,Late Nights.. You Do It So Selflessly For All Our Kids And Family .. YOU ARE THE REAL MVP!
Truth Is.. WE All Appreciate You And So Bless To Have You … We Love 💕 You.
May The Universe Always Be In Your Favour Daddy … ♥️💕@official2babalove Baby♥️ #ACoupleOfForeverMore

Not long after she posted, a troll came to her comment section to drag her man calling him the father Abraham of this generation.

Read their exchange below;

