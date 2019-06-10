Young Nigerians react as 32-year-old emerges Speaker of Oyo state Assembly

by Valerie Oke

Many Nigerians especially the youth have taken to Twitter to express their delight as 32 years old Adebo Ogundoyin emerging as the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly.

Adebo, who is representing Ibarapa-East at the 9th Assembly, has to be the youngest Speaker in the history of the state and Nigeria at large.

Ogundoyin, the newly elected Speaker is an Agronomist graduate Of BABCOCK University.

See some reactions below

@NotTooYoungToRun wrote:

Indeed young people have the Capacity, Character and Competence!

As an organisation that has championed youth inclusion course, we are super proud of 32-year old Hon Adebo Ogundoyin (@Adebo_ogund) who has emerged as the speaker of Oyo state house of assembly.

#NotTooYoungToRun

 

Ogbudimkpa_ik wrote: 32-year-old Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin has emerged as Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly.

I’m so proud I joined my voice and elevated the conversation on youth leadership in Nigeria.

I’m certain that it’s time for the youths.

#NotTooYoungToRun #Roadto2023

#Lammy4mi wrote: Congratulations to @Adebo_ogund Rt. Hon. ADEBO OGUNDOYIN the youngest speaker in the history of Oyo State. The Almighty God will give you the knowledge to lead, a mouth and wisdom for every situations.

@diwuramedia wrote: Congrats to Adebo Ogundoyin (32) as he becomes Speaker, Oyo State HoA — the youngest in the history of Oyo State & Nigeria. I hope he’ll have what it takes to manage the older colleagues. It reminds me of Dimeji Bankole. He should be ready for gang ups!

 
