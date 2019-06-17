‘Your Head Is Not Correct’ – Singer Simi Blasts A Ghanaian Relationship Counsellor

Nigerian sonorous singer, Simi, has taken to Instagram to fire at a Ghanian relationship counsellor, who advised women to be submissive to their husband no matter what.

The relationship counsellor who was on air of Ghanaian radio station expressed that women needed to be submissive to their husband no matter the cheating and what comes up in the relationship.

Reacting to this, Nigerian singer, Simi, blasted her and says, ‘Your head is not correct’. She also called out those who agreed with the statement of the counsellor.

Also Read: ”Why I Betrayed Abiola And Decided To Pitch My Tent With Abacha” – Abiola’s Running Mate, Babagana, Reveals

See her post below: