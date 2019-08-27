BBNaija 2019: I Will Limit My Pride – Tacha Apologises

Big Brother Naija, ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha have said in a conversation with fellow housemate, Sir Dee that she would be of good behavior henceforth in the reality show.

Recall, the controversial reality star was issued a second strike by Biggie on Sunday evening for disobeying BBNaija rules and undermining the authorities.

While warning her, he said, “the last strike will get you disqualified from the reality show.”

Tacha, who seemed to be remorseful about her second strike, told Sir Dee on Monday that she feels she has been optimistic in a wrong way and would henceforth turn a new leaf.

She said:

“I know my flaws, I know my transgressions, I am human and I am sorry if I hurt anyone.

“I’ve been so optimistic maybe in a rude way, that’s an irresistible part of me. I will limit my BRAVERY, chain my pride and strength”