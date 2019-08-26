BBNaija 2019: Khafi And I Never Had Sex, Says Gedoni

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gedoni, has come out to say he never had sex with Khafi, according to his post on Twitter.

The reality star took to his twitter page to engage his fans in a #AskGedoniexpata.

In the mini-interview, the reality star was confronted by twitter users that Khafi has been sackedby the UK Police for having sex with him in the house.

Reacting to the questions, the reality star said;

“Fired from work? Wow !! That was what came off my mouth when I saw the publications. KHAFI has been a celibate for 8 YEARS. MYSELF AND KHAFI NEVER EVER HAD SEX !!!!”

