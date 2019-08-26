BBNaija2019: “I Am Just An Employee” – Ebuka Reacts To Insults On Social Media

The Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu has reacted on his social media page on the insults that fans and viewers had been raining on him after yesterday’s eviction show.

The show host has been subject to many insults from fans of different housemates of the show.

In response to the insults, he tweeted:

“I never know whether to be flattered or bemused that on a show run by EndemolShine, MultiChoice, Mnet, Deloitte and Red Pepper Productions, people actually think that I call the shots & make all the decisions.

Unfortunately guys, I’m just an employee. Make una nor vex.

#BBNaija”