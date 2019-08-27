Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Jackye Celebrates As Boyfriend Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Jackye And Boyfriend
Jackye And Boyfriend

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye who got evicted on Sunday has reunited with her man, Lami.

The ex-BBNaija housemate has taken to her IG page to share a sweet photo of herself and her man to wish him a happy birthday.

Read Also: Jackye Gets Evicted From Big Brother House

She wrote;

‘Just look at the way he was blushing, he couldn’t contain his joy when he saw me. The joy my heart feels can’t be over emphasized. Happy birthday to my love, thank you for all the support, and words are not enough to describe how much I value you. I wish you all the greatness the world has to offer. Love ya loads. Please guys help me go wish him a very happy birthday, Lami’.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Jackye, lami
0

