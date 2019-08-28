Foreigners Currently Under Xenophobic Attack In South Africa (VIDEO)

An attack has been launched against foreigners by South Africans, following the murder of a taxi driver by suspected drug dealers in Pretoria CBD on Tuesday.

According to Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba;

“The taxi operators took the law into their own hands. They apparently approached the drug addicts in the CBD. Then there was a commotion and shots were fired, and one taxi operator was shot and killed”.

The atmosphere is said to be tensed and volatile.

Reports also claim that the cab operators found people believed to be police officers were allegedly involved in the illegal act of selling drugs, thus, in anger, city’s buses were used to block traffic flow to deal with the nyaope (drug) boys.

“A shooting which resulted in the death of a taxi driver is reported to have incited the riots, which led to two A Re Yeng buses, three Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) buses, a Gautrain bus and two trucks being utilised to blockade the roads. A Re Yeng and TBS operations were halted for the rest of the day in the interest of safety,” Tshwane Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge told Sowetan.

Watch the video below: