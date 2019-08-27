I Was Shot When I Was A Child — Jidenna

Nigerian American artiste, Jidenna Mobisson Jidenna Mobisson, says he was shot when he was only six years old when his family was attacked by robbers.

He also talked about how Nigerians are known for scamming because they are naturally smarter than people from other parts of the world.

Jidenna(34) said this during an interview with The Breakfast Club, while speaking about crime as he travels across Africa.

“Scamming happens in Nigeria. And the reason why Nigerians are known for scamming is not that we’re bad people,” he said.

“It’s because we’re smarter than a lot of people. So, as criminals, we’re going to be top at least. Yes, so we will be the best at hacking and everything we do. I used to sell chains from China town. In the hood, I know all the latest jewelry. So, I get cheap ones and take them to downtown Boston to sell to white boys. That was a scam.”

“I got shot as a child when I was six. My family went through a robbery, kidnapping. Women were assaulted. In most robberies, when the robbers want to say they mean business, they usually shoot up. For mine, they shot down and caught me in my foot,” he continued.

“Luckily, we escaped. They went to go rob somebody else on the highway. This was in Nigeria. I don’t want to paint Nigeria like ‘this is what happens.’ It’s like painting the United States based on the mass shootings. We all know it happens but that’s not it.”