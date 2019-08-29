Juliet Ibrahim Reveals Reason She Decided On Writing A Book

by Temitope Alabi
Juliet Ibrahim
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim was recently a guest on LITV’s On Air show where she opened up about her life.

Ibrahim who recently write a book titled. “A Toast to Life”, shared more details on her reason for writing the book. According to the mom of one, a near-death experience in Abuja, helped her make that decision.

The actress opened up on witnessing 3 civil wars, being sexually abused by her uncle, the incident with Wale Jana, where the Sapphire Groups CEO accused her of begging for endorsement amongst other things

Juliet spoke at length about the issues.

Watch the video below;

