Man Stunned After Seeing Mayorkun In Lagos Traffic (Video)

A Nigerian man was shocked to see Nigerian music entertainer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun beside his car in Lagos traffic.

Information Nigeria recalls the DMW artiste had shared a video taking a swipe at people who keep armpit hair for various reasons.

In a video circulating online, the singer decided to surprise the man by rolling down his car window and facing the young man.

On seeing the ‘True’ crooner, the man kept staring at the singer till he finally recognized him and smiled.

The man’s epic reaction has got people talking.

Watch the video below: