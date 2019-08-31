Mikel Obi’s Wife Reacts To ‘Break Up’ Rumour

Olga Diyachenko, wife of Tranzbospor midfielder and former Nigerian player, Mikel Obi has reacted to the rumours going around of trouble about family.

According to AOI Football, Mikel Obi is likely to be unsettled at his new club after joining in June due to his partner’s refusal to move to Turkey with their kids.

According to AOI Football, Olga warned him before he signed for the club but he convinced her.

Olga, in her reaction to the rumours, expressed her shock and disappointment in the news and especially her followers who were all ‘ecstatic’ and ‘happy’ to hear of the ‘break up’.

See her post below: