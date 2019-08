Comic actor, Afeez Ayetoro, popularly known as “Saka” has lost his aged mum.

According to reports, he lost his 92-year-old mum on Thursday evening after a brief illness.

She has since been buried according to Islamic rites on Friday, 30th August.

Saka has featured in several Nollywood movie and is more known for his comic character.