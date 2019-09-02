2 Niger Republic Nationals Arrested With Pistols, Computers, Phones In Katsina

by Temitope Alabi

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) at Kongolam border in Katsina State has confirmed the arrest of two Niger nationals with pistols, computers, and phones in a swift operation.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Saturday by the Spokesman of the NIS,  the suspects attempted to open fire in a bid to evade arrest, one of them died in the process.

The other has since been arrested and is helping with useful information about their activities along the Nigerian border area.

“After due interrogation and profiling, the surviving criminal has been handed over to men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for further necessary action and investigation.

“The Comptroller of the Katsina Command of the NIS, Bin Umar and his men have been commended by the CGI, Mohammed Babandede.

“The CGI further asserted that the border drill exercise, Operation Swift Response, is yielding a positive result with arrests of irregular migrants, criminal elements and smugglers whose activities have been checked and security stepped up in the interest of the nation.

“The border communities were therefore advised to desist from conniving and sabotaging government effort the CGI reiterated.

“Meanwhile the nationwide spot assessment by the two Comptrollers General and representative of the National Security Adviser has been very successful.”

