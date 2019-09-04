Immigration Nab Woman Who Hid 6-Day-Old Baby In Flight Bag

by Temitope Alabi
Jennifer Talbot
Jennifer Talbot

Immigration officials in Philippines have arrested a 43-year-old US woman identified as Jenifer Talbot on Wednesday while attempting to smuggle a 6-day-old baby out of the country in a carry-on bag.

Talbot was arrested after staff from Delta Airlines alerted the airport police not long after she checked in.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Immigration, Melvin Mabulac said;

“The infant was hidden in the oversized belt bag, and she did not declare nor present him to the immigration inspector.

“The suspect was not able to provide any documents showing she had the authority to take the baby onboard the plane.”

Read Also: Hardship Forced Us To Sell Our Baby – Suspected Child Traffickers Confess

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, Grifton Medina, Head of the Bureau of Immigration’s Port Operations Division said;

“She said she was bringing the baby to the U.S. to get vaccinations and participate in some religious rites,’’ he told Manila radio station DZBB.

“Talbot has been turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation for more questioning, while the baby is being checked by medics to confirm the nationality and exact age of the baby.”

