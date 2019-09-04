YCee Reacts To South African Rapper AKA’s Comment On Xenophobia

Nigerian rapper and singer, YCee is currently enjoying several accolades from compatriots for ‘teaching’ South African rapper, Aka, a lesson on Twitter.

Following the ongoing xenophobic attacks of Nigerians in South Africa, many have have raised their voices to condemn the gruesome act, urging all in authority in both countries to rise and put a stop to it.

Rapper YCee known also as Jagaban or Zaheer, pointed at some tweets that Aka made during the last African cup of nations when they(South Africa) were defeated by Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

In YCee’s opinion, people with large Twitter followers shouldn’t make such statements as they have a way of influencing those who follow them on social media.

Bro if you refuse to see the underlying implications of what you tweeted

There’s really no need for the back and forth

As public figures we should always recognize the strength our platforms carry! I have no agenda or narrative to push

I’m just deeply hurt and that’s that! https://t.co/E0kKdA3fVt — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019

This made Nigerians on Twitter so happy because it shows that YCee isn’t one to sit on the fence.

AKA was trying to change his words but Ycee hit him with receipts!! He’s no different than the other black killing South Africans. — FAROUQ 🚬🚬 (@farouq_yahaya) September 3, 2019

Ycee dragged AKA like he stole phone at Computer village 😭 — DADDY THE FATHER (@SemSemAkoni) September 3, 2019

Ycee just proved why he truly deserves to be called JAGABAN! 🙌 Man stood up for the whole country, while his fellow celebrities are kissing ass, in order not to lose popularity in SA. He dragged AKA like dog way enter Central Mosque. 🐶#SayNoToXenophobia — Temitope Ayanbisi (@AyanbisiAT) September 3, 2019

Ycee’s evaluation of this xenophobia issue is apt . Nigerians treat foreigners in Nigeria better than their fellow Nigerians but when we go abroad we are treated like poison on meat . — Igbo Made (@volqx) September 3, 2019

Ycee Just got a fan tbh. This isn’t the time to sit on fence and form political correctness — Igwe (@Thesasquatch_) September 3, 2019