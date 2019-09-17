2019 Glitz Style Awards: See Full List Of Winners

The 2019 Glitz Style Awards , held at Movenpick Hotel in Accra has seen many celebrities to include Yvonne Okoro, Swanky Jerry amongst other celebrities pick up and award or two
Check out the full list of winners below;
- Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet
- Zynnell Lydia Zuh. WINNER
- Berla Mundi
- Selly Galley
- Elikem Kumordzie
- Artiste of the Year
- KiDi
- Becca
- King Promise. WINNER
- Stephanie Benson
- Movie Personality of the Year
- Zynnell Lydia Zuh
- Nikki Samonas
- Mawuli Gavor WINNER
- Joselyn Dumas
- Model of the Year
- Clinton Samuel
- David Lartey (Nii Pro). WINNER
- Maxwell Annoh
- Kermit Oduro
- Red Carpet Designer of the Year
- Ezekiel Yartel (Yartel Gh)
- Elikem Kumordzie
- Quophi Akotuah. WINNER
- Collins Obeng-Marnu (House of Paon)
- Stylist of the Year
- Kelvin Vincent WINNER
- Eny Kludjeson (Stylennovator)
- Joshua Oppong (urtailorstailor)
- Bubune Worshie
- Style Influencer of the Year (Africa)
- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
- Juliet Olanipekun (Love from Julez). WINNER
- Veronica Odeka
- Sacha Okoh
- African Designer of the Year
- Aisha Ayensu. WINNER
- Tokyo James
- Sarah Diouf
- Loza Maleombho
- Emerging Designer of the Year
- Jerey Mensah
- Kenneth Tetteh
- Lauren Ama Bartels (Lauren Haute Couture). WINNER
- Mohammed Larry Jafaru (Larry Jay)
- Belinda Ofori (Turquoise Couture)
- Social Media Style Influencer of the Year
- Lharley Lartey
- Debbie Beeko
- King Promise. WINNER
- Fella Makafui
- Fashion Blogger of the Year
- Ernest Donkor (Stylernest)
- Ramona McDermott (Amfashion)
- Debbie Beeko (Debbie Bjuku). WINNER
- Hamdiya Hamid (Mss Deee)
- Fashion Photographer of the Year
- Ben Bond Obiri Asamoah (OAB Photography) WINNER
- Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)
- Gilbert Asante
- Alfred Armah Boateng (Frozzen Second)
- Indigenous Beauty Brand of the Year
- Hamamat African Beauty
- RnR Luxury WINNER
- Skin Gourmet
- FC Cosmetics
- Designer of the Year
- Ezekiel Yartel (Yartel Gh). WINNER
- Ophelia Crossland
- Quophi Akotuah
- Chocolate by Kwaku Bediako
- Makeup Artiste of the Year
- Martina Asante (Face Mechanic)
- Nancy Ndem Kalu (Nancy Blaq)
- Hamidah Saafu (Shades and Brushes)
- Lawrencia Owusu (Lawrebabe) WINNER
- Individual Style of the Year
- Kwesi Arthur
- Wiyaala
- Efya
- M.anifest WINNER
Honorary award:
Glitz Africa Style Influencer of the Year. Yvonne Okoro