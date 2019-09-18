“60% Of Ghana Population Are Witches” – Comedian Funny Face (Video)

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has claimed that 60% of the people in his country are witches and it has affected the growth in his career.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy Prime, the comedian said;

“60% of Ghanaians are witches whiles 40% of them are people who will want you to succeed in what they do. In Ghana, they won’t push you and when you are pushing yourself too they will fight you”.

Funny Face came into limelight after headlining Night of 1010 Laughs in 2010.

Watch the video below: