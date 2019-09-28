Adesuwa Etomi Deletes Her Instagram Account

Popular Nigerian actress and Sweetheart Adesuwa Etomi has removed herself from Instagram.

READ ALSO – Adesuwa Etomi Begs Biggie, Says She Needs 5 Minutes In BBNaija House

While no reason has been given for the actress’ sudden disappearance from the social media platform where she has over 3 million followers, however, it is speculated that she is taking a break from social media…

Looking at her Twitter, it was revealed that her last tweets were shared on September 23, on the platform which she is also active on.

However, her husband, is still active on social media and was spotted recently at the opening of his new business outlet in Ilupeju area of Lagos state…