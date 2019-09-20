Alleged Fraud: Naira Marley To Appear In Court October 22

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley is set to appear in court on the 22nd of October for the commencement of his fraud trial.

The soapy crooner, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, was apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the 10th of March over alleged involvement in advance fee scam and other related cyber crimes.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had released a demo track on internet fraud, ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ and he had openly gave his support for the illegal act.

This landed the rapper in big trouble with the Nigerian law enforcement agency.

The singer made his first court appearance at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, following the 11-count charge against him by the anti-graft agency which he had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to.

The alleged crimes were contravened the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act, which the artiste risks seven years in jail if found guilty.

The charges with suit number, FHC/L/178C/19 were filed before a Lagos State High Court, 10 days after his arrest.

Naira Marley was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The controversial musical act, was however granted bail on May 30th but he remained in custody for another two weeks because he couldn’t meet his bail conditions on time.

The rapper was to present the sum of N2m, two sureties in like sum and a civil servant not below Grade Level 10 and must own a landed property in Lagos State.

The judge directed the EFCC to ensure he meets the bail terms and the case was adjourned until October 22 for commencement of trial.