Atiku's Aide, Paul Ibe Predicts Winner Of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem Edition

by Michael
Paul Ibe
Atiku’s Aide Paul Ibe

Social Media aid to PDP’s Atiku Abubakar Paul Ibe, has predicted the likely winner of the Big Brother Naija show.

Ibe said BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition finalist, Mercy may emerge winner of the reality show.

In a tweet, he wrote: “After the penultimate @BBNaija eviction, it is looking probable we may be at the #MercyOfMercy for the ultimate winner. #BBNaija2019.”

On Sunday, Biggie evicted both Ike and Elozonam, leaving Mercy, Diane, Mike, Seyi, Frodd, and Omashola as finalists.

Similarly, Mercy had escaped disqualification after her quarrel with ex-BBNaija housemate Tacha, however, she landed two strikes.

Big Brother had on Friday disqualified Tacha over an act of provocation and violence.

0

