Mercy Breaks Down In Tears As Big Brother Sends Ike Back Home (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Mercy Eke broke down in tears after her in-house boyfriend, Ike got evicted on Sunday.

Mercy
Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy

Ike is the second housemate to be evicted alongside Elozonam.

Mercy, his love interest, cried all through in arms of Diane as he made his way out of the house.

His eviction leaves seven housemates to battle for BBNaija grand prize of N60m.

The gangsta had declared his woman the winner of the show while on stage with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Watch the video below:

