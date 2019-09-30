BBNaija 2019: Elozonam, Ike Evicted From Reality Show

Elozonam and Ike have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija House, making them the 19th and 20th housemates to be evicted from the house, respectively.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Elozonam and Ike from the Big Brother House.

READ ALSO – Twitter Reacts To Mercy’s Claims Of Dating Emmanuel Emenike

Elozonam’s exit is coming after spending 91 days in the house and Ike who was evicted a few minutes after Elozonam was evicted leaving Mercy and Diane in tears as Ike and Elozoman left the house, respectively.

Ike spent a total of 91 days in the house after being ushered in alongside 20 others.