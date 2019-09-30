BBNaija: Why I Stopped Supporting Mercy: Bobrisky

Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky who recently promised to gift Tacha ₦1 million, has taken to social media to reveal the reason he stopped supporting BBNaija housemate, Mercy.

According to Bobrisky, he stopped supporting Mercy after he contacted the management of the housemate on how to vote for her when the entire housemates were up for eviction.

According to Bobrisky, he got a disrespecting respond from the person responsible for the social media page.

He then went further to reveal that after taking his effort and money to vote for Mercy, the management of Mercy’s page unfollowed him on Instagram.

He later got a hint that the handler of the page is affiliated to MC Galaxy and he does not want to have anything to do with the singer as they have had their clashes too in the past.

