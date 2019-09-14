Twitter Reacts To Mercy’s Claims Of Dating Emmanuel Emenike

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy, Emmanuel Emenike
Mercy, Emmanuel Emenike

Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy has been trending since last night after she revealed that she was dating former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike before he got married to ex-beauty Queen Iheoma Nnadi

Mercy made this known during a discussion with fellow housemate, Elozonam.

Read Also: Why I blocked Emmanuel Emenike On Social Media – BBNaija Housemate, Mercy

According to her, Emenike whom she claimed loved her a lot, dumped her because she was a “nobody” as at when they were an item.

Her revelation has since caused many talking on social media. Check out some of the reactions below and share your thoughts with us;

Nigerians react to Mercy's claims
Nigerians react to Mercy’s claims
Nigerians react to Mercy's claims
Nigerians react to Mercy’s claims

 

Tags from the story
Emmanuel Emenike, Iheoma Nnadi, mercy
0

You may also like

Nigerians shine your eyes!!! Donald Duke reacts to news Buhari slashed JAMB/NECO cost

Drama over appointment of Northern DSS boss by Buhari – Here’s what Nigerians are saying

Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race, insists on coalition

New Bride Fled After Sighting “True Love” At Wedding Reception – Close Friend

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd December

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th July

Anambra Poll: Election materials found in hotel

CBN gives out phone number to the public to help curb forex fraud

You only became a proper human being when Osas married you – Nigerians ‘roast’ Gbenro for embarrassing wife publicly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *