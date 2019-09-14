Twitter Reacts To Mercy’s Claims Of Dating Emmanuel Emenike

Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy has been trending since last night after she revealed that she was dating former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike before he got married to ex-beauty Queen Iheoma Nnadi.

Mercy made this known during a discussion with fellow housemate, Elozonam.

According to her, Emenike whom she claimed loved her a lot, dumped her because she was a “nobody” as at when they were an item.

Her revelation has since caused many talking on social media. Check out some of the reactions below and share your thoughts with us;