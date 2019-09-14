Why I blocked Emmanuel Emenike On Social Media – BBNaija Housemate, Mercy

2019 Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Mercy, has shared the story of how she had to block Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike, on all her social media pages after discovering that he was getting married while they were still dating.
The reality TV star revealed this during a diary session with Biggie Friday.
According to her, she got to know that the footballer was getting married via Instablog.
Mercy added that she only wants someone with money and that she herself is going for fame.
Watch the video below:
Mercy says she had dated Emenike the footballer but he dumped her, that she has been through hurt. She only wants someone with money and she wants fame. Girl is going for that 60M#BBNaija #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/8J9TCI4Baq
— Laura Sam (@LauraSam2) September 14, 2019