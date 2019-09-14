Why I blocked Emmanuel Emenike On Social Media – BBNaija Housemate, Mercy

2019 Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Mercy, has shared the story of how she had to block Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike, on all her social media pages after discovering that he was getting married while they were still dating.

The reality TV star revealed this during a diary session with Biggie Friday.

According to her, she got to know that the footballer was getting married via Instablog.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: How Mercy Would Have Poisoned Me: Omashola

Mercy added that she only wants someone with money and that she herself is going for fame.

Watch the video below: