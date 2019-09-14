Why I blocked Emmanuel Emenike On Social Media – BBNaija Housemate, Mercy

by Valerie Oke
Mercy
Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Mercy, has shared the story of how she had to block Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike, on all her social media pages after discovering that he was getting married while they were still dating.

The reality TV star revealed this during a diary session with Biggie Friday.

According to her, she got to know that the footballer was getting married via Instablog.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: How Mercy Would Have Poisoned Me: Omashola

Mercy added that she only wants someone with money and that she herself is going for fame.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Emmanuel Emenike, mercy
0

You may also like

PDP wins Ebonyi State Local government elections

Why I joined Buhari’s APC campaign train – Olusegun Obasanjo’s son opens up

White men on a courtesy visit to Ooni of Ife refuse to kneel before the Monarch (photo)

Popular Ghanaian Yahoo Boy “Ibrah” arrested for money laundering (Photos)

Biafra: What Will Happen to IPOB Members – Nigerian Army

Why Buhari Will Easily Win 2019 Election – Gov Bello

Paris Club: Court orders the forfeiture of N1.4bn

Mrs Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Lesser Hajj

VIDEO: Slay queen explains why she prefers dating married men to single guys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *