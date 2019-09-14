“Footballer Emenike Got Married While We Were Still Dating” – BBNaija’s Mercy (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Emmanuel Emenike got married to his wife, Iheoma Nnadi while they were still dating.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi
Popular footballer, Emmanuel Emenike and ex-beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi

The curvy video vixen revealed that she fond out he was getting married via social media and when she wanted to contact him, she found out that he had blocked her everywhere.

According to Mercy, the player truly loved her but she felt it was because she was a ‘nobody’ at the time that made him leave her for someone famous.

The female housemate said that the incident made her more determined to become a celebrity so her face will be popping up on his timeline whenever he opens his phone.

Even though, she wasn’t sure how to achieve her aim of becoming a celebrity at the time but gradually she found her way into the Big Brother’s House which no doubt has put her on that path of success as a celebrity.

Watch the video below:

