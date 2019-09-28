BBNaija: Akindele Commends, Mike, Says ‘He’s A Real Gentleman’

Popular Nigerian Actress Funke Akindele has commended Big Brother Naija Housemate, Mike for his self-control in the house.

Irrespective of the duel between Tacha and Mercy earlier on Friday, Mike still seems to be on the spotlight.

Recall Mike recently had an argument with Tacha, and during the argument, Tacha rained insults on him and pushed him aside, an action which could have caused a negative reaction from Mike.

Rather than attacking Tacha for her misdemeanour, Mike chose to ignore the ranting housemate, a decision which portrayed the nature of a true gentleman.

Funke Akindele voiced out her opinion on the housemate via her twitter platform, calling him the definition of a true gentleman and also revealing that she’s learning a lot from him.

See her post below:

