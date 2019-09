Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, real named Idris Okuneye, has never hidden his likeness for controversial 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha.

Tacha is currently up for possible eviction and Bobrisky doesn’t want this to happen.

Read Also: BBNaija: White Woman Campaigns For Tacha

To prevent this, the crossdresser is currently soliciting for votes from fans as voting is scheduled to close on Thursday, midnight.

What she wrote: