‘Why Has God Decided To Punish Nigerians With Buhari?’ – Charly Boy

Controversial entertainer, Charly Boy, has taken to IG to again speak on the bad state of things in the country,

According to the 68-year-old, he can not understand why the country is being punished with Buhari.

“Dear God, Why,why and why. Why have you decided to punish Us with Buhari.� Weytin come vex u like dis� Biko, if you’re a Nigerian and you are not ashamed of what Nigeria has become. Joor let me know make I shame you’re Shame for you.� No “One Chance” pass dis one� God punished us with Buhari,” https://www.instagram.com/p/B23xl1Ep_C6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming barely months after Charly Boy slammed the Federal Government for establishing a Fulani radio station.

“OBJ was President for 8 years him no set up Oduduwa radio. GEJ was President for 5 years, there was no Niger Delta radio. Buhari President, under 4 years has opened Fulani radio… Where do you think all of this is heading to. My people, these people don enter our 18. Let’s all adjust ourselves. I smell a truckload of wahala coming,” he wrote