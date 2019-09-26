‘Why Has God Decided To Punish Nigerians With Buhari?’ – Charly Boy

by Temitope Alabi
Charly Boy
Nigerian singer, Charly Boy

Controversial entertainer, Charly Boy, has taken to IG to again speak on the bad state of things in the country,

According to the 68-year-old, he can not understand why the country is being punished with Buhari.

“Dear God, Why,why and why. Why have you decided to punish Us with Buhari.� Weytin come vex u like dis� Biko, if you’re a Nigerian and you are not ashamed of what Nigeria has become. Joor let me know make I shame you’re Shame for you.� No “One Chance” pass dis one� God punished us with Buhari,”

This is coming barely months after Charly Boy slammed the Federal Government for establishing a Fulani radio station.

“OBJ was President for 8 years him no set up Oduduwa radio. GEJ was President for 5 years, there was no Niger Delta radio. Buhari President, under 4 years has opened Fulani radio… Where do you think all of this is heading to. My people, these people don enter our 18. Let’s all adjust ourselves. I smell a truckload of wahala coming,” he wrote

