Bobrisky Lists Her Achievement As She Shares Before And After Photo

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobriksy has taken to her IG page to share everything she has achieved.

Posting a before and after photo of herself, the crossdresser wrote;

In her words;

Never underestimate the power of dream and the influence of human being spirit. We are the same in dis notion: The potential for greatness lives within each other of us.
There is no late coming for success on earth 🌍. I own a house at the age 26yrs, own three luxury cars at age of 28yrs, own a cosmetics brand at the age of 28yrs, lastly famous at the age of 26yrs. Keep the hardwork coming… there are rewards for it the nearest future.

