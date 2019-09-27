BBNaija Fight: Tacha Describes Mercy As Bleaching Ambassador

Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha has called Mercy an ambassador of black knuckles and bleaching, during the heat of their confrontation in the BBNaija house this morning.

The Pepper Dem Gang housemates had an altercation today that would have almost seen Tacha get slammed with an iron on the head.

This was all because she threw insults at Mercy and even dragged her weave for coming late to the lounge.

In return, Mercy rained insults at Tacha by mocking her body odour. This made Tacha rush to the room to get her perfume sprayed on herself.

After getting some perfume on herself, Tacha continued raining insults on Mercy by calling her an ambassador of black knuckles and bleaching.

Here’s what she said: ‘You can fool yourself, but you cannot fool the whole of the world watching. They know you are using the boy to clout chase. I don’t need to use anybody to clout chase. I am Natacha, I am me, I am bold, I am black, I am beautiful. I don’t tell lies. I will tell you straight up, I’m not fake like you. Tear tear body. Ambassador of black knuckles. Black knuckles ambassador. Bleaching ambassador. ‘Rubbish. If you want to change your skin complexion, you do it right. Don’t do it left.”

