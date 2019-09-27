Abandoned Child Rescued With Polythene Bag Containing Her Clothes

According to reports, a Police Special Squad on routine patrol rescued a little girl wandering about with a polythene bag containing her clothes.
She was picked up around the Aguleri Road axis in Anambra State On Thursday morning.
Also Read: Worker Stabs Former Employer For Sacking Him In Ogun
According to reports, inside the bag, were clothes which have led a lot of people tagging it as a case of being abandoned.
As at the time of filing this report, all attempts to identify or reach her parents or guardian has proved abortive.
See pictures below: