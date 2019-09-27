Abandoned Child Rescued With Polythene Bag Containing Her Clothes

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, a Police Special Squad on routine patrol rescued a little girl wandering about with a polythene bag containing her clothes.

Abandoned child
Abandoned child

She was picked up around the Aguleri Road axis in Anambra State On Thursday morning.

Also Read: Worker Stabs Former Employer For Sacking Him In Ogun

According to reports, inside the bag, were clothes which have led a lot of people tagging it as a case of being abandoned.

As at the time of filing this report, all attempts to identify or reach her parents or guardian has proved abortive.

See pictures below:

Abandoned Child
Allegedly Abandoned child
Tags from the story
Police Special Squad
0

You may also like

‘I don’t produce fake drugs, I only package’-Man

Ondo Records 3 New Cases Of Lassa Fever

Access Bank, Airtel Launch Mobile Money Service

Falana Asks Fashola To Review LASU Tuition Fees

The City mall at Ikeja closes up over new parking fee of N300 per hour

The City mall at Ikeja closes up over new parking fee of N300 per hour

Dangote To Construct 1,000-Bed Hospital In Kano

Police Foil N50m Robbery Attempt In Sagamu

Regina Daniels and Bobrisky

You Are Beautiful — Bobrisky Flirts With Regina Daniels

32 People, Including 22 Nigerians Arrested For Multi-Million Credit Card Fraud in the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *