Abandoned Child Rescued With Polythene Bag Containing Her Clothes

According to reports, a Police Special Squad on routine patrol rescued a little girl wandering about with a polythene bag containing her clothes.

She was picked up around the Aguleri Road axis in Anambra State On Thursday morning.

Also Read: Worker Stabs Former Employer For Sacking Him In Ogun

According to reports, inside the bag, were clothes which have led a lot of people tagging it as a case of being abandoned.

As at the time of filing this report, all attempts to identify or reach her parents or guardian has proved abortive.

See pictures below: