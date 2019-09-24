BBNaija: ‘I Will Tear My NYSC Certificate If Tacha Wins: Twitter User

by Michael
Tacha Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Housemate Tacha

How extreme would you go if your least favourite housemate in the Big Brother House emerges winner?

Well, while many people would feel bad for a moment and move on with their lives, others won’t heal that easily.

In a very funny and surprising tweet, a man identified as Joel Kayode has shared exactly what he would do if Tacha emerges the winner of the pepper dem edition of the Big Brother show.

READ ALSO – Peter Okoye Promises Endorsement Deal For Tacha

The young man has declared that he would tear his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate if BBNaija housemate, Tacha emerges the winner of the pepper dem edition.

This comes after a lady asked about fans’ opinions on the altercation that happened between Tacha and Frodd.

See His Tweet Here:

What would you do if your least favourite housemate gets the title and emerges winner?

Tags from the story
#BBNaija 2019, Nigeria Twitter, Tacha
0

You may also like

Tiwa Savage’s friend: “Don’t Judge Those Who Have Reached Their Limits”

Madonna’s Instagram Account Threatened to Be Shut Down For ‘Mature Content’

Actress Monica Reveals How Her Friend Entered a One Chance Car Yesterday (Photos)

Why Everyone Is Talking About Wizkid And Beyonce ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Collaboration

Lady Tiwa, MAVIN first lady, like you’ve NEVER seen her before

BBNaija: Should Miracle Share His N45 Million With Nina?

Ayo Makun and his house

AY Gives Reason Why He Shows Off His Estate

Is This A Doctor’s Job Or God? – Fans Accuse Yemi Alade Of Having a Boob Job

Wizkid expresses regret after missing Banky W’s wedding for the second time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *