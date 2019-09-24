BBNaija: ‘I Will Tear My NYSC Certificate If Tacha Wins: Twitter User

How extreme would you go if your least favourite housemate in the Big Brother House emerges winner?

Well, while many people would feel bad for a moment and move on with their lives, others won’t heal that easily.

In a very funny and surprising tweet, a man identified as Joel Kayode has shared exactly what he would do if Tacha emerges the winner of the pepper dem edition of the Big Brother show.

The young man has declared that he would tear his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate if BBNaija housemate, Tacha emerges the winner of the pepper dem edition.

This comes after a lady asked about fans’ opinions on the altercation that happened between Tacha and Frodd.

See His Tweet Here:

If this Tacha should win this year show I swear I will tear my NYSC Discharge certificate she doesn't deserve to be a the winner now am rooting for frood…. — Joel Kayode (@JoelKayode5) September 23, 2019

What would you do if your least favourite housemate gets the title and emerges winner?