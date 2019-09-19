Breaking: Police Captures Serial Killer in Rivers State

The suspected serial killer of young girls in hotels in Rivers state has been caught according to a police report on Thursday night.

This was after he was captured by the CCTV of a hotel, where he killed his latest victim on Monday night.

In a statement by the force headquarters on Thursday, the suspect, a 26-year-old man was nabbed along East-West Road en route to Uyo from Port Harcourt.

See full statement

The notorious serial killer, Gracious David West was today September 19, 2019, arrested by the Nigerian police in Rivers.

The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road en route to Uyo from Port Harcourt. He has since made useful statements to the Police.

The investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices. The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough tomorrow, September 20, 2019.

