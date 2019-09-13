Buhari Appoints Popular Critic Into His Government

The federal government has appointed Seun Onigbinde, director and co-founder of BudgIT and fervent critic of the Muhammadu Buhari led government as a technical adviser at ministry of budget and national planning.

Onigbinde, a data analyst, made this known a while after he deactivated his Twitter account.

“Friends, I have accepted to take up an advisory role underwritten by an international development agency for an initial period of six months. I believe that to guard the reputation of BudgIT, I need to take an operational break and make my new position public,” he wrote.

Read Also: I Would Rather Be Dead In Ditch Than Congratulate Buhari: Fani-Kayode

“In a technical advisory role, I shall be supporting the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, along the issues of budget reform, development planning, and revenue growth.

“It is similar to a task Joseph Agunbiade (my BudgIT co-founder) and I worked on in 2013–14, under the DFID-FEPAR program for the National Assembly Budget and Research Office.”