Buhari’s Govt Only Obeys Rule of Law When It Suits Their Sentiments: Don Jazzy

by Verity
President Buhari
President Buhari

Popular Nigerian music producer, Michael Collin Ajireh aka Don Jazzy has berated the present administration over its apparent disregard for the rule of law.

According to Don Jazzy, it is pious that a government that urges its citizen to obey the rule of law, would not lead by example.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Mavin record CEO said the Muhammadu Buhari led government only obeys the rule of law when it suits its sentiment.

Read Also: Stop Stifling Opposition: Don Jazzy Pleads For Sowore’s Release

He tweeted: Isn’t it pious that a govt that tells her citizens to always obey the rule of law doesn’t lead by example? They only regard the rule of law when it suits their sentiments. Let’s just pretend we’re not in a banana republic. #VoiceOfTheDon

 

Tags from the story
don jazzy, Muhammadu Buhari, Rule of Law
0

You may also like

Confab Report Not Ready As Leadership Postpones Resumption Date By One Week

Taraba: Suntai Must Complete His Eight Years, Says Nyame As Gov. Promises Better Performance From Successor

Fire Guts PDP Press Centre, Metuh Rules Out Sabotage

APC Best Platform To Bring Change To Bayelsa – Sylva

“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years" - Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello and Samuel Ortom are on the same level of incompetence – Some Nigerians argue

Today’s Queestion: What do you think of Ike Ekweremadu’s “who says the army can’t take over” comment?

‘What Will Happen If I Am Arrested By Nigeria’ – IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Senator Shehu Sani

‘Northern Leaders Are Hypocrites’ ⁠— Shehu Sani

Osun Election: Omisore Holds Consultations Over Result

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *