Buhari’s Govt Only Obeys Rule of Law When It Suits Their Sentiments: Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian music producer, Michael Collin Ajireh aka Don Jazzy has berated the present administration over its apparent disregard for the rule of law.

According to Don Jazzy, it is pious that a government that urges its citizen to obey the rule of law, would not lead by example.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Mavin record CEO said the Muhammadu Buhari led government only obeys the rule of law when it suits its sentiment.

Read Also: Stop Stifling Opposition: Don Jazzy Pleads For Sowore’s Release

He tweeted: Isn’t it pious that a govt that tells her citizens to always obey the rule of law doesn’t lead by example? They only regard the rule of law when it suits their sentiments. Let’s just pretend we’re not in a banana republic. #VoiceOfTheDon