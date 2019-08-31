Chelsea Held By Sheffield United At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea missed out on the chance to secure maximum three points during their domestic league fixture against Sheffield at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues had raced into a first-half double through England International, Tammy Abraham, after some defensive mix up in the visitor’s penalty area on both occasions.

However, the second half began in a different form as the visitors poured out in numbers and went on to reduce the deficit minutes after the restart.

They went on to ensure a share of the point on the stroke on the 90th minute when Kourt Zouma bundled home into his own net.