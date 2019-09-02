Civil Society Groups Protest Against $9.6bn Judgement

by Onyinye
CSO Protest In Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups protest against a UK court ruling that the Nigerian government should pay an Irish firm, P&ID $9.6bn over breach of contract.

The protesters defied the morning rains and carried various placards to the British High Commission in Abuja to protest.

Some of the placards read: “Nigeria and Britain are friends, not enemies”, “200 million Nigerians are against $9.6bn UK judgement”, “$9.6bn judgement is a fraud”.

The civil society groups said the judgement was fraudulent and targeted at defrauding Nigeria.

