Court Sentences Father And Son To Death By Hanging In Zamfara



A father and his son have been sentenced to death by hanging for committing culpable homicide by a High Court in Zamfara state.

Hamida Ibrahim and his son, Ashiru Ibrahim, were said to have stabbed Rabiu Tudu with a knife following a dispute between them which resulted in the death of the victim.

While giving his judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Muktar Yushau, said the convicts were arraigned in 2018 on two count charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

He explained that culpable homicide is punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code, and ruled that both the father and his son were guilty,

“They are sentenced to death by hanging until they are confirmed dead.” he ruled.